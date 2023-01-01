Buyanga remains locked up in SA; bail bid dismissed as court rules he’s a flight risk

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN businessman, Frank Buyanga, accused of kidnapping his next of kin in his home country in 2020 is still locked up after he was denied bail by the South African courts.

Buyanga (43) was arrested in November last year on allegations of kidnapping his eight year old son who was in the custody of his ex-girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa.

Interpol SA and the National Intervention Unit (NIU) arrested him at the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton before Muteswa took over custody of her son.

Buyanga was granted R150,000 bail early December last year on the initial charges.

He was, however, hit with fresh criminal charges by the South African government.

Bail on the latest charges was denied on grounds that he was likely to abscond.

“He is still detained. Bail was dismissed. The magistrate said he is a flight risk. We plan to appeal post-holidays,” said his attorney, Advocate Prince Mafu.

Before his arrest, Buyanga was wanted in Zimbabwe for kidnapping, robbery and contempt of court.

However, a Zimbabwean court cancelled a warrant of arrest issued against the businessman for having been erroneously issued.

The case is still before the courts after the State appealed against cancellation of the warrant.