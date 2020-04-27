Buyanga rescues desperate Zimbabweans left out of SA food aid scheme

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

AFRICAN Medallion Group (AMG) delivered food parcels to ease the suffering of Zimbabweans based in South Africa following the 35-day coronavirus induced lockdown imposed by the neighbouring country.

Those mainly affected are restaurant workers, childminders and general workmen and women doing minimal jobs.

AMG is owned by Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga.

The company recently donated $10 million to the Zimbabwean government to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Over a hundred families living in Yeoville suburb in Johannesburg, Mamelodi in Pretoria and Amalahleni in Mpumalanga received the groceries.

“We have come here to answer the call made by our brothers and sisters from Zimbabwe currently plying their trade across various sectors of industry in South Africa, and tremendously affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic,” AMG CEO Itai Maunganidze said at the hand-over ceremony organised by the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZCSA).

“The expressions of appreciation on the faces of the beneficiaries shows that this was a much-needed relief.

“The food parcels included maize meal, cooking oil and flour.”

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ZCSA chairperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, said it was a desperate times for their community.

“We have been receiving calls from Zimbabweans and other migrants living in South Africa expressing their need for food since the start of the lockdown,” he said.

“Today, thanks to AMG, 120 families have been assisted with food packs which can at least keep them going for a few more days. We hope that other businesses will hear our cries during this time.”

ZCSA is also at the forefront of campaigning for Zimbabweans to be granted special work permits resulting in about 200,000 benefitting from the scheme.

An estimated three million Zimbabweans who have left the country in the past two decades to seek greener pastures in South Africa, eke out a living there without the necessary permits.

Information says at least 3 000 have asked the embassy in Pretoria to facilitate their return home.

Below are some of the images captured during the donation.