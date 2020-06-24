Bvute loses Crowhill land dispute

Spread This News











Court Reporter

A HIGH Court judge has put to an end, a long standing Crowhill land dispute between Zanu PF legislator, Ozias Bvute and a land developing couple by reinstating its possession into the hands of the latter.

Bvute and Florence Pambukani (nee Behane) and Felix Pambukani have been at involved in a long-standing tag-of-war for a piece of land measuring 724 0475 hectares in Harare.

They were the applicants in the present matter while Bvute and Crowhill Farm (Pvt) Ltd are cited as first and second respondents.

The other five respondents are Registrar of Deeds, a Mrs Mawarire, Crowhill Farms (Pvt) Ltd, Cephas Msipa and Themba Hlongwane.

In his ruling, High Court judge, Tawanda Chitapi said the couple were lawful owners of the land in question.

“The cancellation of deed number 2410/2010 in applicants’ name and the subsequent revival of certificate registered title number 6754/08 in the name of second respondent (Crowhill Farm (Pvt) Ltd) in the respect of certain immovable property namely an undivided 0,0298% being share number 702 in a certain piece of land situate in the District of Salisbury called Lot J of Borrowdale Estate measuring 724,0475 hectares be and is hereby declared null and void,” he said.

Chitapi also reinstated the title deed of the disputed land to the applicants and ordered Bvute to pay costs.

The Pambukanes filed an urgent chamber application against the same respondents under the case number HC2456/18.

Florence and her husband were praying for a declaratur that Bvute and Crowhill Farm be declared not rightful owners of the title deed in question.

Chitapi said it was not disputed that the applicants prior to its cancellation were joint registered owners under title deed no 2410/2010 of this property.

On February 13, 2017 the Registrar of Deeds cancelled the applicants title deed 2410/10 and endorsed the deed of transfer which had been cancelled by an order of 20 November 2017, but the applicants were never part of that case.

“It has been disclosed in the papers that there are third parties who obviously innocently purchased stands in the property in dispute herein.

“The resolutions of the wrongful cancellation of the title deed transfer of 2010 in the name of the applicants must be restored to,” he said.

He said the 2014 judgement by Justice Priscilla Chigumba involving disputes in the Crowhill farm did not order cancellation of the said deed as per se.

“Having noted the irregularity of third’s respondent (Registrar of Deeds) cancellation of the deed transfer 2410/10 it is no surprise that third and fourth respondents do not oppose the relief being sought.

What also remains unexplained is why Chigumba’s order was only executed upon or given effect on February 13, 2018 when the order had been granted on 29 October 2014, a period in excess of three years,” queried Chitapi.