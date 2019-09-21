Bvute’s Metbank caught in US$1,6 million mess

By Mary Taruvinga

METBANK Limited was this week taken to court by Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Amon Murwira after students’ funds amounting US$1, 6 million got stuck in the bank.

The Ozias Buvte led bank is under fire after Murwira filed summons against the financial institution this Wednesday seeking an order compelling it to release the funds which have been stuck since 2013.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was also cited as a respondent in the summons.

According to summons filed at the High Court, the ministry, through Harare Polytechnic College, opened bank accounts with Metbank namely Funds for Tertiary, Amenities and Zimber Students Account.

It is alleged the business agreement was that the money will be withdrawn whenever the need arose.

However, a total of US$1 597 662,68 was locked in the bank.

“In 2013, the bank started to show signs of failing to release money deposited by the College. Efforts to negotiate methods to get the money were fruitless,” read the summons.

“Despite demand, the bank failed, refused or neglected to release the money. Plaintiff prays against the Defendant for refund of US$ 1 597 662,00,” the court papers.

Murwira prayed for a refund of the same amount or equivalent RTGS dollars.

He also applied that Metbank pays interest on the said amount at a prescribed rate with effect from date of summons to date of full payment.