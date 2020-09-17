Byo pressure group slams ‘hypocrite’ Khupe, Mwonzora over MDC recalls

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO pressure group, Ibhetshu Likazulu has described as hypocrites, MDC-T interim president Thokozani Khupe and her secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who have launched shock recalls on dozens of MPs and councillors elected on an MDC Alliance ticket.

Commenting on Tuesday’s recall of eight Bulawayo city councillors, Ibhetshu Likazulu coordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo accused Zanu PF of working with the MDC-T to destroy the opposition and create a one-party state.

“It is unfortunate that Zanu PF is still in its 1980s belief of a one-party state. Zanu PF destroyed Zapu on the pretext of eliminating dissidents and now they are using the courts to destroy MDC Alliance.

“Thokozani and Douglas do not respect the people who voted for the councillors.

“It is sad that we have got people for these years who have been talking about democracy, respect of the rights of voters but they are now using captured courts to recall elected councillors,” Fuzwayo told NewZimbabwe.com.

The Supreme Court April this year confirmed Khupe as acting MDC-T president pending an extra-ordinary congress within three months to elect a new president.

This followed the death in February 2018, of MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Khupe and Mwonzora have gone on overdrive ordering the expulsion of MPs and councillors loyal to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Fuzwayo said the recalls were meant to divert public attention on government’s failure to run the country well.

“So, we are now forced to focus on the recalls than service delivery. It is unfortunate that councillors have been recalled without caring about service delivery,” he said.

The activist said it was clear Zanu PF was afraid of the threat posed by MDC Alliance on its rule.

“I think this scotched earth policy of destroying the opposition will not change,” added Fuzwayo.

Meanwhile, the MDC-Alliance has commended the sacked councillors for choosing to rally behind the party when temptations to dump Chamisa were high amid looming recalls.

Said party deputy secretary for communication Felix Magalela Sibanda, “On behalf of the National Council, National Executive, National standing committee and all constitutional structures of the MDC-A, I wish to salute all recently recalled councillors of the people in Harare, Gwanda, Beitbridge and Bulawayo respectively.

“We are saying remain resolute and never relent your birth right by 30 pieces of silver.

“The nation and everyone is watching. The days of all Judas Iscariot like-minded renegades are numbered.”