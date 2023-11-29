Cabinet approves amendment of Criminal Law to align age of sexual consent with constitution from 16 to 18 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CABINET has moved to harmonise sexual consent laws by approving Principles on the Amendment of the Criminal Law (Codification Reform) Act that will criminalise sex with anyone below 18 years of age.

Amending Section 61 of the Act will ensure similar definitions of what a child is. Whereas the Constitution of Zimbabwe defined a child as anyone 16 years old and below, the Criminal Law defined one as being 18 and below thereby creating a vacuum for those 17 and 18 years old.

“The implications of Section 61 of the Criminal Law (Codification Reform) Act is that it creates a category of children (those between 16 and 18 years of age) in relation to sexual offences, who do not enjoy the same protection as afforded to all children as intended by Section 81 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which defines every boy or girl below the age of 18 as a child.

“Cabinet reports that the principles seek to amend the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act by incorporating the Constitutional definitions of a child and provisions on marriage,” said Information Minister Jenfan Muswere at Tuesday’s Post Cabinet Briefing.