Cabinet declares 25 October a National holiday

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government on Tuesday revealed that it is set to declare Friday 25th October 2019 SADC Anti-Sanctions Day as an official public holiday so as to show the importance of the day to the economic emancipation and well being of the country.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira told journalists at a post Cabinet media briefing that 25 October will be declared an official public holiday.

“To further amplify the importance of this day to the economic emancipation and well-being of Zimbabwe, Friday 25 October 2019 shall be declared an official public holiday,” said Murwira.

At its 39th Ordinary Summit in Tanzania in August, regional bloc Sadc decided to designate the date to call for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

At the turn of the century, western powers imposed targeted measures on Zimbabwe’s leadership over accusations of human rights abuses and electoral fraud.

The measures have been blamed by government for causing untold suffering on citizens.

“The marchers are expected to assemble at Robert Mugabe Square by 0600 hours, from where they will proceed to the National Sports Stadium at 0800 hours,” said Murwira.

“Highlights of events scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium will include entertainment; solidarity messages by various national and international presenters; presentation of research findings on the background and impact of the illegal sanctions; a soccer match between Dynamos and Highlanders football clubs; and the anti-sanctions Gala to run from 1800 hours on the same day till the following morning.”

Cabinet also appealed to Zimbabweans to join in and participate on the day.

“We therefore, wish to appeal to all Zimbabweans across the board to come in their numbers and to actively participate towards the success of this grand and noble initiative,” said Murwira.