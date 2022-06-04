CAF boss Motsepe heaps praises on Chiyangwa

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAF Patrice Motsepe has heaped praises on former Zifa president, Philip Chiyangwa, commending him for ‘doing a great job in developing football in Southern Africa’, during his tenure as boss of the regional football body, Cosafa.

Chiyangwa was president of Cosafa from December 2016 until last month, when he stepped down ahead of the elections which resulted in Namibia’s Artur de Almeida taking over the reins unopposed.

Cosafa’s initial elective AGM in 2021 was shelved due to Covid-19.

In a letter to Chiyangwa, Motsepe commended the Zimbabwean businessman for the “outstanding work” he did during his tenure.

“Allow me firstly to thank you for the outstanding work you did as president of Cosafa and the leadership you provided in developing football in Cosafa and on the African Continent,” the Caf president wrote to Chiyangwa.

“I was hoping to see you in Namibia so that I could personally express my gratitude to you.

The South African billionaire revealed he had a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I had a good discussion with President Mnangagwa in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum, and we also spoke about the historical and emotional history between the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa,” he said.

“You and I must continue to build and expand on the history of mutual loyalty and trust for the benefit of the people in our two countries and onthe African Continent.

“I look forward to seeing you either when you next visit Johannesburg or during my visit to Zimbabwe in the not-too-distant future.”

Chiyangwa was president of Zifa before he was beaten by Felton Kamambo in the 2018 election.

The Harare businessman has, however, revealed that he is not interested in seeking a return to the Zifa presidency when the association holds their elective congress.