CAF demands Kamambo’s reinstatement, orders ZIFA to stop using FIFA funds deposited in account

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football looks set to remain in limbo after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed the country’s suspension from international football is set to remain in place as they do not recognise the recently appointed ZIFA executive led by Gift Banda.

Banda was installed as the acting ZIFA president by the association’s members in April following an Extra Ordinary General meeting in which they revoked the mandate of Kamambo, Philemon Machana and Brighton Malandule.

Since the April meeting, the Banda-led board has been making overtures to convince the continental football body and FIFA to lift the country’s suspension from the international football family.

However, in a letter addressed to the ZIFA secretary general Joseph Mamutse, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba reiterated that Felton Kamambo remains the legitimate president of the football association and only his reinstatement by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) would result in the country’s suspension being lifted.

CAF refused to acknowledge the outcome of the ZIFA Extra Ordinary General meeting which brought back Banda and instead ordered ZIFA to stop using FIFA and CAF money in their account.

The continental football governing body warned that Zimbabwe can attract more sanctions should ZIFA continue to use the CAF or FIFA money in their account since no country on suspension should continue to enjoy the benefits.

CAF and FIFA maintain that the SRC failed to provide evidence on the allegations being levelled against Kamambo, Machana and Malandule.

Since the ZIFA board suspension in November last year, nobody has been arrested on charges being levelled against them which include abuse of state funds and sexual harassment of female referees.

FIFA also ordered the SRC to withdraw the court case against three other ZIFA Board members Machana, Malandule and Stanley Chapeta.