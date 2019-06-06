CAF president questioned in France

BBC

Fifa has confirmed that the Confederation of African Football President Ahmad is being questioned by authorities in France.

A statement from football’s world governing body says it is “in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of Caf.”

It added that “Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically.

“Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”