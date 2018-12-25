Caf update on 2021 AFCON as confusion continues amongst host nations

Kickoff

The Confederation of African Football has revealed the new hosts for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which has been met by dismay after initial claims that no decision was made by the Executive Committee.

Confusion and uproar surround CAF since the stripping of Cameroon as hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as their decision has directly affected those lined up to showcase the continental event.

South Africa and Egypt are the contenders to step in for the champions of Africa who were ruled out due to poor preparations and security issues.

And after initially claiming no decision had been made to move Ivory Coast from the 2021 showpiece, CAF has made the official announcement.

“Cameroon has officially accepted to host the Afcon 2021 through an official letter addressed to Caf,” a statement said.

“[It is] signed by the Cameroonian Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya.”

The announcement hasn’t been met with much optimism according to executive member Musa Bility.

“As a member of the executive committee and emergency committee, I want to say that Caf must pay attention to its declarations to avoid creating problems,” he said. “We have only dealt with the case of Cameroon.”

Should The Indomitable stage the 2021 tournament, it means that Ivory Coast – which had been scheduled to host in three years’ time – would have to wait until 2023 prior to hosting.

Ivory Coast has already lodged an appeal against this with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, while Guinea, who were expected to host in 2023 will also be affected.