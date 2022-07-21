Caledonia in US$53m acquisition of Zimbabwe gold mine

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc has entered an agreement to purchase Bilboes Gold Limited, a parent company which owns a lucrative gold project in Zimbabwe.

The Jersey-based firm is already invested in Zimbabwe and owns the Gwanda-based Blanket Gold Mine.

Market details indicate that the new mine will be acquired for a total consideration of 5,123,044 Caledonia shares representing approximately 28,5% of Caledonia’s fully diluted equity, and a one per cent net smelter royalty on the project’s revenues.

The value of the new shares that will be issued as consideration is currently US$53,279,658. Completion of the Transaction will be subject to several conditions.

Bilboes is a large, high grade gold deposit located approximately 75 km north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and historically, it has been subject to a limited amount of open pit mining.

Commenting on the announcement, Caledonia chief executive officer, Mark Learmonth said the agreement is a positive step for the company.

“This is a transformational asset for Caledonia, as we embark on the next step in our journey to become a multi-asset, mid-tier gold producer.

“Once in full production management believes that Bilboes could produce three times our current 64% attributable share of gold production from Blanket, resulting in production from the enlarged Caledonia group being potentially four times its current size,” he said.

He said progress of Bilboes had been followed for several years with the announcement marking the culmination of many years of hard work on the part of both the Caledonia and Bilboes management teams.

“The proposed acquisition of Bilboes is well timed following the completion of the Central Shaft project at Blanket in 2021 as we look to reinvest some of our surplus cash flow in this exciting new growth opportunity.

“I look forward to updating shareholders as we review the investment plan for Bilboes and as we continue work at Maligreen,” Learnmonth said.

Bilboes was formerly owned and explored by Anglo American Corporation Zimbabwe Limited prior to its exit from the Zimbabwean gold sector in 2003.

The project is approximately 75km north of Bulawayo with a total land package comprising mining claims covering 6,870 hectares and exclusive prospecting orders totaling approximately 92,000 hectares.

It has produced a total of approximately 288,000 ounces of gold since 1989 of which approximately 90,000 ounces were produced by the current owners. Bilboes has also completed a total of 93,400 meters of drilling over a total strike length of 7.4km. Approximately 60 per cent of this drilling was diamond core drilling.

Bilboes Gold had an unaudited loss before tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 of US$1,5 million and unaudited net assets at 31 May 2022 of US$23 million.