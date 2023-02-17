Caledonia Mining reports fatality at Zimbabwe gold mine

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter & Reuters

Caledonia Mining Corporation has reported a fatality at its Blanket gold mine in Gwanda after a blasting accident.

The accident took place on Thursday afternoon and related to “secondary blasting”.

“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place in the afternoon of February 16, 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee was killed. The accident was related to secondary blasting,” the company said in a statement.

“Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

“Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.”