Caligraph using popular artistes in Covid-19 campaign paintings

By Showbiz Reporter

AN outdoor media agency, Caligraph in partnership with Baobab Media, has engaged local celebrities in painting Covid-19 related murals across Harare.

The paintings share relevant messages on how people could keep themselves safe in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

A Jah Prayzah mural is already complete in Budiriro high density suburb with another of popular dancehall chanter Winky D set to be created in Kambuzuma.

“CaliGraph in association with Baobab Media will create murals in and around high-density environs to spread awareness, encourage and conscientise communities to adhere to Coronavirus (Covid-19), preventive measures.

“The Jah Prayzah Mural was painted in Budiriro because the seasoned artiste hails from Budiriro and is a key figure and role model residents can relate to,” reads Caligraph’s statement.

“It is public knowledge that a lot of people love Jah Prayzah and his music hence will tend to pay attention to the mural and heed its message.

“Our plan and objective is to paint the whole of Harare then move to other cities, in each selected location, we will be painting popular, prominent figures in the murals whose roots stem from that particular area and local residents can relate too.”

Caligraph comprises Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) graduates in Marcus Zvinavashe and Nyasha Jeche.

The duo did a mural on Oliver Mtukudzi in Highfields as a tribute to the late Zimbabwe music icon and another for the Warriors when they qualified for AFCON 2019.

Added Zvinavashe: “Murals play a pivotal role in educating students and society as a whole.

“This initiative is a self-funded project and we are willing to partner with individuals, organisations, corporates, local authorities and the government in making sure that we paint as many spaces as possible to educate, inform and conscientise citizens about Covid-19.

“Murals are not only essential nor limited to carrying educational messages only but are also useful in beautifying spaces and bring colour.”