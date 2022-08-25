Call for entries: 2023 National Arts Merit Awards categories out

Spread This News

By Ano Shumba for Music-in-Africa.net

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) is inviting local artists, production houses, studios, stables, galleries, organisations, associations, groups, and all other stakeholders in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to submit entries ahead of the 21st edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMAs) in February 2023.

The NAMAs are a product of the NACZ that are designed to recognise outstanding achievements within the arts sector by rewarding excelling CCI practitioners thereby encouraging creativity and excellence in the quality of Zimbabwean Arts products.

Entries will open on 1 September until 30 November. The works to be considered for selection are from artists whose works were published between 1 December 2021 and 30 November 2022. The call is only intended for Zimbabwean citizens or those with Zimbabwean residency status.

Practitioners that have outstanding works published during the stated period can obtain entry forms and submit them at the following offices:

NACZ head office in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

NACZ provincial offices in Bindura, Bulawayo, Chinhoyi, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Mutare.

Murewa Culture Centre.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare.

Entries can also be submitted online here(link is external) from 1 September. In addition to online submissions, supporting material may still need to be submitted in person at the above-listed locations.

Requirements

All entries must be accompanied by the artist’s product(s). These could be in the form of DVDs, CDs, flash drives, memory cards, hard drives, pictures or books.

Individuals submitting works for NAMAs are also encouraged to supply three sets of the particular works/production to assist adjudicators, except where the product is from the visual arts category.

The NAMAs disciplines that are adjudicated are music, dance, film, literary arts, theatre, visual arts, media and spoken word.

Here is the full list of categories where artists can submit their work:

Music Awards

Outstanding Newcomer

Outstanding Female Musician

Outstanding Male Musician

Outstanding Song

Outstanding Album

Promoter of Year

Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora

Outstanding Music Video

Dance Awards

Outstanding Female Dancer

Outstanding Male Dancer

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Outstanding Dance Group

Visual Arts Awards

Outstanding 2-Dimensional Work

Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work

Outstanding Mixed Media

Spoken Word Awards

Outstanding Poet

Outstanding Comedian

Media Awards

Outstanding Journalist (Print)

Outstanding Journalist (Radio)

Outstanding Journalist (Television)

Outstanding Journalist (Online Media)

Theatre Awards

Outstanding Actor

Outstanding Actress

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Outstanding Director

Literary Awards

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Outstanding Children’s Book

Outstanding Fiction Book

Outstanding Poetry Book

Film and Television Awards