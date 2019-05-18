Call for passing of law to protect civilians from abusive security forces

By Anna Chibamu

ZENGEZA West MP, Job Sikhala has called on parliament to speed up the formulation of a law that will allow aggrieved citizens to make independent and effective complaints against members of the security forces.

Sikhala said in the house this week that a lot of resources have been wasted through dealing with complaints against security services.

This, he said, has been witnessed through Commissions that have been instituted to investigate the misconduct of the security services.

Responding to Sikhala, Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi admitted the law which is provided for in the country’s constitution, was important.

“It is indeed true about the provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

“The principles have been drafted and they are now ready to be presented to Cabinet so that we can bring the Bill to Parliament.”

Ziyambi could not indicate any timeframes this may take.

Zimbabwe’s security forces have been accused of visiting brutalities on citizens during the State’s brutal response to fierce anti-government protests January this year.

Seventeen people were killed while there were several claims of rape on women during the widely condemned operation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to investigate the abuses but there seem not to be any government impetus to find the culprits.

An earlier Commission of Inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post-election disturbances in Harare called on security forces to desist from using live ammunition on civilians.