Call to brotherhood: A devotion on being a good fellow brother’s keeper 

My dear brothers and sisters,

Today, we are called to reflect on the profound responsibility of being a good fellow brother’s keeper. In the book of Genesis, when Cain asks God, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” the answer is a resounding affirmation of our duty to care for, protect, and support one another.

As we journey through life, we are reminded that all our fellow community members, friends, workmates, and relatives are like our own blood brothers and sisters, deserving of our love, compassion, and protection.

Proverbs 17:17 reminds us that “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” This verse encapsulates the essence of being a good brother’s keeper.

We are called to stand by our brothers and sisters in times of need, to offer our support and love unconditionally, and to shield them from harm and judgment.

In the book of Galatians, we are reminded to “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).

This powerful verse emphasizes the importance of shouldering the burdens of our brothers and sisters, whether they be poverty, weakness, or other socio-economic ills.

It is our responsibility to safeguard their dignity, to offer a helping hand in times of need, and to provide assistance without seeking recognition or reward.

Furthermore, in James 2:15-16, we are instructed, “Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?”

This verse compels us to take tangible actions to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and sisters. It challenges us to extend a compassionate hand by providing food, clothing, shelter, and essential support to those in need.

As we navigate our interactions within our communities, Proverbs 16:28 advises us, “A perverse person stirs up conflict, and a gossip separates close friends.” It reminds us of the destructive power of gossip and the importance of exercising discretion and confidentiality in our dealings with our brothers and sisters.

We are urged to refrain from speaking ill of others, to protect their reputations, and to uphold their dignity even in their absence.

In conclusion, let us heed the call to be good fellow brother’s keepers, to act with empathy, compassion, and understanding towards one another.

Let us strive to foster peace and tranquility in our communities, to shield one another from harm, and to extend a helping hand to those in need.

May our actions be a reflection of the love and kindness that God has bestowed upon us, and may we be counted among the children of God when the Messiah comes for the second and final time.

PRAYER

Dear Heavenly Father,

Grant us the strength and wisdom to be good fellow brother’s keepers. May we extend love, support, and protection to our brothers and sisters in need. Guide us to be sources of peace and compassion in our communities, and may our actions reflect your boundless love.

AMEN

