Calls For Victoria Falls To Be Stand Alone Constituency

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

HWANGE West legislator Godfrey Dube has appealed to Victoria Falls residents to register to vote in large numbers so that the country’s newest city can be a stand alone constituency.

The resort city falls under Hwange West Constituency and is the only city without a stand alone constituency.

Hwange District has three constituencies namely Hwange West, Hwange East and Hwange Central which are all under MDC.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently carrying out a two-phased mobile voter registration exercise which is set to end in April.

“Let’s encourage people to register. It helps us in terms of resource sharing, it is not about voting only, we need Victoria Falls to be a stand alone Constituency, but our numbers are still low,” said Dube.

“Currently we are almost 33 000 including rural. Hence there is need for more first time voters. Let’s target 10 000 to 15 000 new registrations, then we can make our argument to ZEC,” said Dube.

There are about 21 800 registered voters in Victoria Falls urban, the remainder being in rural areas.

The constituency stretches from Hwange urban boundaries and covers a radius of 120km.

Victoria Falls population was slightly above 33 000 in 2012 and is estimated to have doubled.

Added Dube: “If you look at Victoria Falls’ population against registered voters, that’s disaster. It takes a toll on resources allocation. We must pick ourselves up, dust off and do the right thing and let’s register in masses. It’s not about politics alone it’s bigger than that.”

There are three mobile registration centres in Victoria Falls namely Chinotimba Primary, Baobob Primary and Chamabondo Primary.