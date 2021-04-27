Canaan Dube Takes Over As Hippo Valley Chair

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ACCOMPLISHED barrister, Canaan Dube will assume the chairmanship of the Hippo Valley management board beginning next month.

He takes over from Daniel Leseja Marokane who resigned from the board after serving for three years.

In a recent update, the organisation’s company secretary, Pauline Kadembo advised shareholders of the latest appointment.

“Canaan is an accomplished lawyer and senior partner in one of Zimbabwe’s leading law firms, Dube, Manikai, and Hwacha Legal Practitioners,” she said.

“He has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and trade and investment law and will bring much-needed legal and public relations guidance.”

She also described Dube as highly experienced in corporate leadership and investment analysis and holds the distinct honour of having contributed significantly to the National Code on Corporate Governance in Zimbabwe in 2014.

“He is also a director in a number of companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and is the chairman of Delta Corporation Limited,” Kadembo said.

Dube joined the Hippo Valley Estates Limited Board in August 2020 as a non -executive director.

Meanwhile, Kadembo said Hippo Valley Estate wished the outgoing chairperson, Morokane success in his future endeavours.

“He provided the board with strategic leadership in commercial, governance and risk management which assisted the company in navigating through complex challenges.

“The board and management would like to sincerely thank Daniel for his leadership and valuable contribution to the company and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” she added.