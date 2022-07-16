CANADA: Mission Zimbabwe ready for takeoff again after COVID-19 hiatus

Spread This News

By owensoundsuntimes.com

CANADA: The Mission Zimbabwe team sponsored by Hanover’s Hope Community Church is departing for Zimbabwe from Toronto Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the group’s annual international trip.

The three-member team departs from Pearson International Airport on July 17 and will arrive in Zimbabwe’s capital of Harare after a planned 20-hour trip.

Once there, the team plans to spend two weeks interacting with the workers and children at the Village of Hope and Vimbainesu Children’s Home before returning on August 2.

This will be the Mission Zimbabwe group’s 14th trip to the Village of Hope.

“It’s been a wonderful number of years,” team lead Barry Mutrie said.

The Mission Zimbabwe Project started in 2007 when the first team travelled to the Village of Hope. In those days, there were seven orphaned children being looked after and 19 in the school.

The Village of Hope was opened in 2002 and is located on the outskirts of Harare. The village now cares for more than 1,850 children and employs over 80 Zimbabweans according to its website.

In 2011 the project began also providing financial support for the Vimbainesu Children’s Home, a rural orphanage that provides a safe haven for about 50 children orphaned by the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Zimbabwe.

A large amount of financial support has been raised by Mission Zimbabwe to help both projects and more than 120 children have been sponsored and are being provided with a quality education at Cornelius Hope Academy Primary School and Cornelius Hope Secondary School.

“It’s been really fulfilling,” Mutrie said. “There are over 600 children going to those schools now.”

Two children, Pamela and Daniel, were two of the seven children at the home during the first trip. Both have now graduated from university, Mutrie said. Pamela works for an insurance company and now sponsors another child at the Village of Hope while Daniel works with the worship team at the village.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to see,” Mutrie said.

All of the original 19 children from the school have graduated, and some are using the Mission Zimbabwe education fund to continue their studies at post-secondary institutions.

“One of our goals, when we started, wasn’t to hip-hop around to different places but to put our energy into one place and to try and really make a difference, and I think we can say we really have made a difference in partnership,” Mutrie said.

The COVID-19 pandemic grounded the Mission Zimbabwe group’s plans to head to the African nation in 2020 and 2021, but the group continued to help from afar.

They partnered with the Village of Hope’s Hope Care Hampers project to raise funds for the program that provided food and other necessities to those who needed them in the area.

The hampers contained salt, sugar beans, candles, washing soap, cooking oil, self-rising flour, roller meal, sugar, porridge, a washable face mask as well as some devotional material and cost around $20 US.

In March, Mission Zimbabwe held its second annual Beat the Winter Blahs drive-through dinner at Hope Community Church in Hanover and raised over $4,000 to support the children at Village of Hope and Vimbainesu Children’s Home in Zimbabwe with the help of over 20 volunteers.

Another fundraiser was held to raise money for repairs to the grass thatch roofs in the village. Mutrie said as part of the group’s trip they’ll be able to see how those repairs are made.

He said as the Village of Hope has grown and developed it has started to conduct outreach programs of its own in neighbouring communities. As part of their trip, the Mission Zimbabwe team will visit a preschool built by the Village of Hope in another nearby village.