CANADA: Zimbabwean student (19) remembered after drowning at a park

The victim of a drowning at Sunshine Rotary Camp on the weekend has been identified as a young student who had come to the province from Zimbabwe.

19-year-old Natasha Gosho was studying for her bachelor of science degree at Memorial University.

She was out with friends celebrating Canada Day when the pool float she was using turned over and she found herself struggling in the deep water of the pond.

Despite the best efforts of friends, bystanders, and emergency personnel she slipped beneath the surface and was located the following morning.

She is being remembered for her “radiant smile, her kind and gentle nature” and her “zest for life.”

A GoFundMe account has now been started to help pay the costs of bringing her back to her family in Zimbabwe. The fundraiser has already surpassed its goal.

Gosho was one of two young people who drowned in separate incidents on the weekend. A 17-year-old visiting the province lost his life while swimming with friends at a swimming hole near McKay’s.