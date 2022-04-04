Canadian Owner Of Zim Gold Mine Hikes Dividend; Outlines Growth Plans

Spread This News

By Agencies

The owner of Zimbabwe’s Blanket mine which is located in Gwanda is making a pay-out of 14 US cents a share for the first three months of the year

Gold producer Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:CMCL, NYSE-A:CMCL) increased its quarterly dividend payment by 17% as it outlined plans to increase production alongside its footprint in Zimbabwe and elsewhere.

The owner of the country’s Blanket mine is making a pay-out of 14 US cents a share for the first three months of the year, up from 12 cents previously.

In 2021, the shareholder distribution totalled 50 cents, up 50% year-on-year.

In the update, investors were told the company was evaluating investment opportunities as part of its plans to become a multi-asset group.

““Our dividend continues to be a central part of our strategy as we seek to grow the business and de-risk it from being a single asset producer,” said Chief Executive Steve Curtis.

“We continue to evaluate investment opportunities while balancing returning money to shareholders and investing in the company’s growth.”

Caledonia said that output from Blanket, currently its only producing asset, would increase to 80,000 ounces of the yellow metal in 2022 from 73,000 ounces last year.