Cannibal (20) boils, feasts on human body parts after mutilating five Harare vagrants

By James Muonwa

IN a macabre episode fit for a horror movie, a 20-year-old Harare man of no fixed abode crushed the heads of five unsuspecting “street kids” before boiling and eating their body parts, including genitals.

The suspect has been identified as Thandowenkosi Ndlovu also known as Sauro.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the gory incidents that have rocked the capital city.

“ZRP confirms the arrest of Thandowenkosi Ndlovu (20) alias Sauro in connection with five cases of murder which occurred in Harare central business district between 28 August 2023 and 4 September 2023.

“The suspect who is believed to be living in the streets would target ‘street kids’ who would be fast asleep and crush them and open the victims’ stomachs to remove body parts and genitals using empty broken bottles,” said Nyathi.

The suspect would then boil the human body parts on an open fire and consume them in the city centre.

Police said the suspect was on Monday September 4, 2023 tracked by detectives along Rotten Row Road in Harare after allegedly trying to attack another vagrant, who however did not make a police report.

Upon his arrest, Ndlovu was positively linked to five murder cases which occurred on August 28 this year at corner George Silundika and Simon Muzenda and another on September 1 at corner Innez Terrace and Robert Mugabe roads.

On September 3, the suspect killed another street urchin at corner Nelson Mandela and 7th Street.

He is also accused of killing a street kid on September 4 at corner Cripps and Remembrance roads.

Nyathi said the suspect is also linked to three 2020 murder cases that happened in Bulawayo, and a case of attempted and has a warrant of arrest for robbery.

ZRP says it has not established any evidence to link the recent murders committed by Ndlovu to any rituals.