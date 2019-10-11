CAPS aim to consolidate top spot hold

By Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) leaders CAPS United will be out to maintain their excellent recent run of good form when they host Hwange at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday needing a victory to put pressure on fellow title rivals.

Makepekepe, who have been on a five match unbeaten run which includes successive wins in their last three matches head into this weekend five points clear at the summit of the table on 47 points from 25 matches.

With their title rivals FC Platinum and Chicken Inn both in action Saturday when they face tricky ties against Yadah and Black Rhinos respectively, CAPS United will go into their clash against Hwange knowing another win will edge them closer towards the Premiership title.

And speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, a confident CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo revealed that winning the 2019 Premier Soccer League title is the club’s priority this season.

“We need to play our games to win. By so doing, I think, we will enhance our chances of achieving what we want to achieve.’’ Dodo revealed.

Dodo said his side has been boosted by the return of skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi and Clive Rupiya from injuries while veteran Method Mwanjali makes a return to the side after missing the 2-1 win at Mushowani.

“We are actually better than last week, in terms of playing personnel, because we have got some players who were out through injuries but are now back,’’ said Dodo.

“I think we are good to go. It is very important (to maintain the momentum). We have been preaching this same gospel to the players. The players is that they know what they want to achieve and you can tell by the way they perform their duties in training and the spirit in the game.”

Meanwhile in the other high profile fixture set for this weekend, Dynamos coach Tonderayi Ndiraya will be hoping for a winning return to Boabab when his side takes on Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Ndiraya still has some unfinished business with his former paymasters after he was unceremoniously fired by Ngezi Platinum towards the end of last season despite his side still firmly in the title race.

Ngezi, who have since parted ways with his successor Erol Akbay are in eighth position on the log on 35 points from 25 matches, a point less than seventh placed Dynamos.

Ndiraya will however be hopeful that the match against Ngezi marks a turning point for his side, who are on run of four consecutive draws and have a total of 12 draws since Ndiraya took over from Lloyd Chigowe.

Premier Soccer League Fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Mushowani Stars (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v TelOne (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Vengere), FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Dynamos (Baobab)

Sunday: CAPS United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Chapungu v Herentals (Ascot)