CAPS coach Chitembwe happy with squad ahead of 2019 PSL season

By Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe has expressed his satisfaction with the club’s shopping list during the current off-season club scramble to bolster their squads ahead of the 2019 season opening in March.

Makepekepe have been among the busiest sides during the off-season break with the club’s leadership pulling all the stops to strengthen the side after finishing a massive 34 points behind eventual winners FC Platinum 2018.

Former Highlanders captain Gabriel Nyoni heads the list of new arrivals at the Green Machine together with his former Bosso teammate Newman Sianchali.

Prodigal son Phineas Bhamusi also made a return after a year’s stint with Triangle, with Clive Rupiya joining in from Chapungu.

Former FC Platinum forward Hillary Bakacheza and ex Dynamos player Carlos Rusere are also training with CAPS United with hopes to earn contracts at the club.

“So far so good. We are happy. Everyone who is supposed to be here is here and we are happy with what we have done so far,” Chitembwe told reporters at a press briefing in Harare on Tuesday.

“We are satisfied, with the squad. We are looking at the demographic structure and experience that we have. We took stock of last season and I think we have come up with the right remedies.”

Chitembwe said he was still considering other players as he looks to further beef up his squad ahead of the new season.

“We have done the biggest part in terms of bringing the players in. I think we still have about one or two slots, but we are pleased with what we have done so far.

“A lot of things have changed. The playing staff has changed. But they also have the same desire. They have a burning desire to represent this club and that gives me confidence.”

Chitembwe, who led CAPS United to the 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title to end a 11-year premiership drought, said the club will be looking to win honours this season.

“The competition in the PSL has always been difficult and this season is no exception. We know it’s going to be a difficult season but so far so good and we do have targets just like any other team but as of now it is to make the players fit and thereafter, we want to have a team that is competitive and we want to win games. When you win games, you have a good chance of winning things,” he said.

Chitembwe also provided an update on long term injury absentee Ronald Chitiyo, who was hit by a car in Epworth and sat out the entire 2018 season.

“Ronald has been participating in training today (Tuesday). He missed out as he has to go and do part of his rehabilitation programme, but he returns tomorrow and he will continue with his jogging.

“We still have about two months to go and I am sure two weeks into the season he will be fully fit for the games.”