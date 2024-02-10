CAPS, Dynamos snub Mayor’s Charity Cup update

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Premier soccer league giants CAPS United and Dynamos on Friday afternoon snubbed Harare City Mayor Jacob Mafume’s press conference on the update of the Mayor Challenge Cup which was supposed to be played by the two sides on Sunday.

In its press conference invitation, Harare City Council had notified that the briefing would be graced by representatives from both CAPS and Dynamos but to everyone’s surprise, they did not show up.

Sunday’s Charity Cup match was supposed to mark the re-opening of Rufaro Stadium which remains an unfulfilled promise.

Dynamos on Tuesday exclusively told NewZimbabwe.com that it had withdrawn from the Cup because Rufaro stadium is yet to be certified by the local football governing board.

In his address to the media, Mafume confirmed that the stadium is yet to be inspected by ZIFA’s First Instance Board.

“We were advised by PSL that we need to invite ZIFA’S First Instance Board to come and inspect the stadium.

“We have since got in touch with the board and they have indicated that they need a report from our engineers on the state of the stadium and we have been in communication.

“We were expecting the FIB today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday) once they get that letter.

“We were hoping to have the match on Sunday but we understand ZIFA’s superiors are in Ivory Coast for the AFCON final,” said Mafume.

Harare’s City Council’s failure to have the stadium ready by Sunday marked the fifth time in count on the city fathers failed to meet their promised deadline.

Mafume further revealed that the match has been moved to the second week of March.

“What we have agreed is we will engage ZIFA and PSL and have the match played in the second week of March during the international break.

“We are very confident that two weeks from now the public toilets and the changing rooms will be completed,” he said.

Rufaro Stadium last hosted topflight league football matches in 2019 and its re-opening is expected to ease pressure on the ongoing stadia crisis in the country.