CAPS United apologize for Saturday’s pitch invasion as PSL remains mum

Sport Reporter

CAPS United football club has issued a statement apologising for the pitch invasion by its fans on Saturday which led to the abandonment of their match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium.

Makepeke – kepe’s fans invaded the pitch in 88 minutes in protest of the referee’s decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s goal which was supposed to be the team’s equalizer as they were trailing 1-0.

“CAPS United football club would like to apologize sincerely for recent behaviour, incidents and skirmish that keep destroying our beloved sport and wish to strongly and confidently assure all football stakeholders including all regulatory authorities that necessary measures are currently underway to protect image of the club, the Premier League, the Sponsors and everyone involved in football at large,” read part of the statement.

CAPS United’s statement is the first from a football stakeholder addressing Saturday’s match abandonment.

The Premier Soccer League is yet to communicate anything in regards to the abandonment of the match.

CAPS United called on its fans to desist from interfering with the roles of sporting authorities.

“We prominently and vehemently urge all CAPS United and football fans to stick to their roles of supporting the team and desist from interfering and overlapping on the roles of other sporting authorities.”