CAPS United back to winning ways, Bosso hold FC Platinum

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants CAPS United revived their charge for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with a comfortable 2-0 win over Yadah on coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s return to the dugout while defending Champions FC Platinum dropped crucial points after being held to a one-all draw by Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Winless in their last five league matches, two of which came in the absence of head coach Lloyd Chitembwe on the technical bench after a reported fallout with the club’s vice-president Nhamo Tutisani, Makepekepe were desperate for a win to not only return to winning ways but also receive their seemingly faltering title charge.

Striker John Zhuwawu set CAPS United on their way to victory with a goal after just two minutes into the contest before a penalty by midfielder Joel Ngodzo set the 2016 PSL champions on their way to a crucial win.

With the win, third placed CAPS United reduced the difference between them and log leaders FC Platinum to just two points and immediately also caught up with Chicken Inn after the Game Cocks lost 2-1 at the Colliery to unpredictable Hwange.

However it was FC Platinum’s failure to win against Highlanders which blew the title race wide open.

After an evenly balanced affair for most periods in the first half, FC Platinum took the lead in the 38th minute through in-form Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde who slotted home after being left unmarked in a one on one situation with the keeper.

Bosso went on to restore parity before the break when goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda converted from the spot after Perfect Chikwende had fouled Divine Mhindirira inside the box.

The second period was rather a balanced affair as both teams had chances to win the match but ended in a stalemate as FC platinum remained on top of the table while Highlanders moved three points clear from the drop zone.

Mushowani Stars and Herentals played to a 1-1 draw in the Bindura-based side’s first ever match at Trojan while Triangle beat TelOne 2-1 at Gibbo in the Lowveld.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Chapungu 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos 1-1 Dynamos, Harare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Sunday: Hwange 2-1 Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders 1-1 FC Platinum (Barbourfields), CAPS United 2-0 Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United 2-1 TelOne (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars 1-1 Herentals (Trojan)