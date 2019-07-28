CAPS United blow chance

By Sport Reporter

HARARE giants CAPS United blew a golden chance to leap frog second placed Chicken Inn and close in on log leaders FC Platinum after succumbing to a 2 – 1 home loss to Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Occupying third place going into the weekend fixtures, a win for Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges would have seen them pass inactive Chicken Inn into second, a point behind defending champions who lost against Black Rhinos on Saturday.

But Ngezi had other ideas as two goal from forward Donald Teguru and Tichaona Mabvura gave the visitor a crucial first half lead with Hardlife Zvirekwi pulling one back for CAPS United on the stroke of halftime.

Ngezi, coached by Dutchman Erol Akbay made their intentions known early on as Polite Moyo struck the post inside seven minutes.

The team from Mhondoro-Ngezi then took the lead halfway through the first half after Teguru poked the ball home from close range.

Mabvura doubled the lead three minutes before halftime after beating goalkeeper Proposer Chigumba from outside the box.

Zvirekwi gave CAPS United hope with a stoppage time goal from a corner kick.

CAPS United piled on the pressure in search on equaliser in the second half and the closest they came was when Kelvin Ndebele hit the woodwork late in the match.

Ngezi clung on to the precious points, climbing two places up the ladder into fifth place.

In Bindura newsboys Mushowani Stars were left looking for their first win at Trojan Mine after they blew a two goal lead allowing ZPC Kariba to salvage a point with a stoppage time equaliser.

A victory would have given Mushowani a major boost in a bid to avoid relegation in their first season in the top flight league.

Another relegation threatened debutant Telone FC needed a David Mangesi equaliser deep into the second half to earn a point on the road against Hwange at the Colliery.

Ernest Gwitima had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot in the 36th minutes but allowed the Gweru based visitors to snatch a point.

Three Week 16 fixtures were postponed as some of the teams had more than three players in the Warriors squad which is currently in Mauritius for a CHAN first leg qualifier.

Premier Soccer results

Sunday: Caps United 1-2 Ngezi Platinum, Mushowani Stars 2-2 ZPC Kariba, Hwange 1-1 Telone