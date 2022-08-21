CAPS United bow out of Chibuku Super Cup; FC Platinum through to quarters

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United’s hopes of winning any silverware this season suffered a major blow as they made an early exit from the Chibuku Super Cup after succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Black Rhinos at Vengere Stadium in Rusape on Saturday.

After a poor campaign in the league, the Chibuku Super Cup provided Makepekepe, formerly known as the Cup Kings, with the only opportunity to win some silverware this season.

A first-half goal by skipper Farai Banda was enough for Black Rhinos to knock Caps United out of the country’s premier knockout competition.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford Stix Mutizwa expressed delight afterwards over the result.

“I am very happy to win against Caps United, they are a big team. I told my boys before that there is a difference between a league and a cup game. With a cup game, there is no second chance while the league is a marathon. I am happy with this result,” he said.

His counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe said he was happy with his team’s overall performance despite the defeat.

“Yes, we lost this match but I am happy with the performance. You can’t really subtract anything the boy gave it their all. I am happy for them,” he said.

In another high-profile first-round match played on Saturday, defending champions FC Platinum are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup after beating Tenax 2-0at Mandava.

After a goalless opening half, FC Platinum broke the deadlock early in the second half through midfielder Juan Mutudza before Panashe Mutimbanyoka sealed the victory with ten minutes on the clock to send FC Platinum to the quarterfinals.

Chicken Inn progressed to the quarterfinals after beating Harare City 2-0 at Luveve Stadium while ten-man Herentals edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 at Baobab.