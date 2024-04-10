CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules, to appear before Disciplinary Committee

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League has summoned Harare giants CAPS United to appear before a Disciplinary Committee following the pitch invasion by fans at Mandava Stadium on Saturday which led to a match abandonment.

Makepeke-kepe’s fans invaded the pitch in 88 minutes protesting against the referee’s decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s goal which could have been an equaliser against home side FC Platinum who were leading 1-0.

CAPS United’s disciplinary proceedings shall take place on the 23 of April at the League’s offices in Harare.

In its notification, PSL said Makepeke-kepe is being summoned for breaching the league’s rules.

“CAPS United have been charged for breaching the PSL rules and regulations.

“In terms of Order 31 of PSL rules and regulations, it is an act of misconduct on the club where its supporters misbehave in any manner, whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match no matter on which ground the match is played.

“Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviour on the side of the supporters,” read part of PSL press statement.