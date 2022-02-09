CAPS United Crisis Deepens As PSL Season Resumes

Spread This News

CAPS United is running against time to get its house in order ahead of the season resumption after their players boycotted training ahead of their match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

While other teams are preparing for the resumption of the league which has been on a break during the Africa Cup of Nations finals, it hasn’t been the case at Makepekepe, who have been hamstrung by financial problems.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side only resumed training last week after the club’s president Farai Jere, promised that the players, who are reportedly owed three months salaries, would get their dues before the end of last week. However the money did not come as promised leading to another boycott.

CAPS United failed to fulfil fixtures before the AFCON break as players went on strike over outstanding payments.

The situation at CAPS United has been worsened by the on-going strained relations between the club’s president Jere and his deputy Nhamo Tutisani due to sharp differences in the manner the club should be run.

While other clubs have been strengthening their squads, Makepekepe have lost some of their key players during the break with defenders Carlos Mavhurume and Brendon Mpofu headlining the departures.

The club has, however, signed Devon Chafa and Dennis Dauda.

Meanwhile the Castle Lager Premiership is set to resume this weekend after a two-month-long break.

The league campaign took a recess at the end of December for holidays as well as paving way for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament which ended on Sunday.

Most of the teams had played three rounds of matches at the time of the break. Six clubs had outstanding fixtures after their games were postponed due to different reasons, chief among the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those matches have now been scheduled for this weekend to restart the league campaign, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced yesterday.

One match is scheduled for Saturday with Chicken Inn facing Tenax at Luveve.

Two matches are lined up on Saturday as defending champions FC Platinum face an away test against Bulawayo Chiefs, while Black Rhinos and CAPS United clash in Harare.