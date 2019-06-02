CAPS United dislodged, Bosso revival continues

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu seems to have broken the curse



HARARE giants CAPS United’s title charge suffered a major blow, after suffering a crushing 3-1 home defeat to fellow title chasers Chicken Inn, who moved to the top of the table on goal difference after their impressive win at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s top scorer, Clive Augusto was the hero of the day for visiting Chicken Inn, after netting a memorable hat-trick to take his goal tally to an incredible 11 goals in 11 matches this season.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward, opened the scoring against the run of play in the 24th minute after capitalising on an error from CAPS United goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, who failed to execute a routine clearance.

The goal was a bitter pill to swallow for the home side who had dominated the opening exchanges prior to the costly mistake by their goalkeeper. Makepekepe had a chance to equalise just after the hour mark but failed to convert their chance after Dominic Chungwa sent his effort off target.

To add insult to injury Chicken Inn doubled their lead seven minutes in the second half through Augusto’ effort from an indirect kick.

CAPS United were handed a lifeline when Chungwa pulled one back in the 77th minute but any hopes of completing a comeback were ended after Augusto completed his hat-trick five minutes from full time.

The result meant Chicken Inn moved to the top of the log on 22 points, the same tally as CAPS United, but the Bulawayo side have a better goal difference.

In the other big match in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Highlanders registered their second successive victory of the campaign after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Babourfields Stadium to move out of the relegation zone.

After dominating the early stages Highlanders opened the scoring in the 24th minute when keeper Ariel Sibanda converted from the spot following a handball incident inside the box.

Tinashe Makanda sealed the precious three points for Bosso with the second goal six minutes from full time.

Elsewhere, Triangle United beat Mushowani Stars 2-1 at Gibbo Stadium while TelOne and Chapungu played to a 1-1 draw at Mandava Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 10 Results

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 0-1 Dynamos, Black Rhinos 2-1 Herentals, Harare City 3-0 Hwange, Manica Diamonds 3-0 Yadah FC

Sunday: Triangle 2-1 Mushowani Stars, Highlanders 2-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 1-1 TelOne, CAPS United 1-3 Chicken Inn