CAPS United drop points as FC Platinum looms large

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United’s Premier Soccer League title hopes suffered a dent after being held to a one-all draw by minnows Herentals at the National Sports Stadium in a thrilling midweek encounter on Wednesday.

The result meant Makepekepe’s lead at the summit of the log was reduced to just two points by defending champions FC Platinum, who leapfrogged Chicken Inn to second position following a hard fought 2-1 win over Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava.

It could have been worse for Makepekepe as they fell behind two minutes in the second half when Herentals broke the deadlock through a goal by striker Blessing Majarira.

The Green Machine however managed to avoid defeat with seasoned forward Dominic Chungwa equalising in 55th minute to salvage a point for Darlington Dodo’s men, who now take their points tally to 51 from 28 matches.

There was also no joy for fellow title chasers Chicken Inn who suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to relegation threatened Harare City at Rufaro to surrender second position to reigning champions FC Platinum.

The Zvishavane-based side took advantage of the slip-ups by their championship competitors when they came from behind to edge Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 in a battle for the platinum miners.

Ngezi stormed into the lead as early as the third minute through Mandla Mlilo but FC Platinum equalised from the penalty spot in the 26th minute before Lawrence Mhlanga secured all three points with a brilliantly headed goal five minutes before halftime.

The win took FC Platinum to second and within two points behind CAPS Utd with 49 points while Chicken In is now third and five points adrift of top position.

Meanwhile, struggling giants, Dynamos settled for a seventh consecutive draw after playing to a 1-1 stalemate against Manica Diamonds at Vengere Stadium.

DeMbare, who face their perennial rivals Highlanders on Sunday, have not won a league match since registering a 3-2 win over Herentals.

After a goalless first half, the Tonderayi Ndiraya coached side opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second stanza through Sean Gona’s strike but the lead proved short-lived as Last Jesi equalised 10 minutes later as the two teams settled for a stalemate.

Results and fixtures

Wednesday: Manica Diamonds 1-1 Dynamos, CAPS United 1-1 Herentals, FC Platinum 2-1 Ngezi Platinum, Harare City 2-0 Chicken Inn, Chiefs 3-1 Mushowani Stars

Thursday: Highlanders FC Vs Yadah FC (Barbourfields Stadium, 1500hrs), Black Rhinos FC Vs TelOne FC (National Sports Stadium,1500hrs)