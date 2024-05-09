CAPS United fined US$5k for abandoned match as FC Platinum bags three points 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

The Premier Soccer League has passed the verdict on the FC Platinum – CAPS United abandoned match at Mandava Stadium on the 6th of April.

The match was abandoned in 89 minutes when CAPS United fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera’s goal which was to be an equaliser for the visitors who were trailing one nill.

“The club (CAPS United) was guilty for the abandonment of the match and fined a sum of US$5000, USD $500 of which is suspended on the condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence.

“The effective fine of $4500 together with the cost of hearing is to be paid by 27 May 2024,” read part of PSL’s Disciplinary judgement on the abandoned match.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was also fined $400 for his comments on the incident.

As part of the verdict, PSL have awarded Zvishavane-based side FC Platinum three points.

“Additionally the match has been forfeited and awarded to FC Platinum on a 3-0 scoreline,” further stated PSL’s disciplinary judgement.

The awarding of three points to FC Platinum has propelled them to third position on the log as they are now on 18 points that is one behind log leaders Highlanders and second-place occupiers Manica Diamonds who are both on 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee is yet to make a verdict on the Chegutu Pirates – Dynamos abandoned match at Baobab stadium last month.

The match was abandoned in additional time after Chegutu Pirates fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision to award Dynamos a “tricky” goal in additional time.