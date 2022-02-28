Caps United Humiliated, Dynamos and Highlanders Stunned

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FADING Harare giants Caps United suffered their worst defeat in recent years after they were hammered 6-2 defeat by Manica Diamonds in a one-sided Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday.

Caps went into the match still searching for their first win of the season after drawing all their opening four matches of the campaign.

Their season, which has been overshadowed by player boycotts over outstanding salaries however went from bad to worse after being a sound beating by an inform Manica Diamonds side which continues to show that their current position at the top of the log is not by fluke.

Makepekepe went behind as early as in the fourth minute as the Gems Boys took the lead courtesy of a goal from Charles Teguru which opened the floodgates.

The Lloyd Chitembwe coached side were trailing by 3-0 inside the first 30 minutes Teguru and Llyod Katongomara managing first half braces, as the Gem Boys went to the break with a comfortable 5-0 lead.

Caps United’s day went from bad to worse when Valentine Musarurwa was shown a red card early in the second half but they still managed to pull a goal back through William Manondo in the 57th minute.

Manica Diamonds however retained their five goal advantage through Farai Magumwa before Rodwell Chinyengetere scored another consolation goal for Caps United in added time.

In what ended up being a disappointing day for Zimbabwe’s traditional football giants Dynamos were also at the receiving end following a 1-0 defeat to Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Despite dominating the encounter for long periods Dynamos failed to open the scoring and were punished when Chicken Inn took the lead in the 79th minute through Brian Muza, who tapped in from a close range.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders were stunned 1-0 by minnows Bulawayo City as their inconsistent run of form this season continued.

The Bulawayo giants never recovered after conceding through a goal by Melikhayi Ncube in the 48th minute.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Manica Diamonds 6-2 Caps United

Whawha 0-3 Herentals

Bulawayo City 1-0 Highlanders

Dynamos 0-1 Chicken Inn 89′