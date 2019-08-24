CAPS United humiliated on Dodo’s bow

By Sports Reporter

NEWLY appointed CAPS United head coach Darlington Dodo got his tenure as head coach off to a disastrous start after his side suffered a humiliating 4-2 loss to Chapungu in a Premier Soccer League match played at Ascot Stadium and miss out on a opportunity to move to the top of the log.

Chapungu, who were playing their first match at Ascot this season after it was finally approved to host Premier Soccer League matches broke the deadlock as early as in the third minute through Gracious Muleya who headed home a cross from the impressive Denver Mukamba.

Striker Newman Sianchali briefly leveled the scores in the 20th minute for CAPS United before the hosts responded on the half hour mark with two quick goals from veteran forward Philip Marufu and slippery winger Ian Nyoni.

Makepekepe’s defence, marshalled by veteran Method Mwanjali had a torrid afternoon as they struggled to contain the speedy Nyoni and Mukamba.

The visitors however tried to come back into the game before the break after Clive Rupiya reduced the deficit four minutes from halftime.

Marufu ended the match as a contest after completing his brace in the 84th minute as Chapungu completed a double over CAPS following their 2-1 win at the National Sports Stadium in May.

The result means the Green Machine failed to move to the top of the log they remain on 34 points, one behind log leaders FC Platinum, who were not in action in the league due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Dodo said he was disappointed with CAPS United’s performance saying his charges did not deserve to collect maximum points.

“I am disappointed by the result. We were not good enough today especially in defense,” said Dodo.

“However there are a number of positives to take from this game and I hope we are going to improve in our next game.”

Meanwhile former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo endured a baptism of fire in his first match as TelOne FC coach after his side suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at Luveve while Ngezi Platinum and Hwange played out to a 1-1 draw at Baobab.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Yesterday: Chapungu 4-2 CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Hwange, Yadah 1-1 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 3-0 TelOne, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Black Rhinos

Today: Highlanders v Harare City (Babourfields), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Mushowani (Postponed), Manica Diamonds v Triangle (Postponed)