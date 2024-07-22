CAPS United in three consecutive losses, give in 0-1 to Herentals

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United’s inconsistency continued on Sunday as they were handed a 0-1 home defeat by Herentals.

Affectionately known as “Makepekepe”, the Harare side has been struggling with form this season and have gone for three consecutive games without a win.

For Herentals, Sunday’s win marked a good start in the second round of the league, following last week’s 1-0 win over Bikita Minerals at Sakubva Stadium.

“Very difficult game, CAPS United got better chances than us but we were lucky to have converted our chance.

“So I am happy we managed to collect maximum points

“Of late we have been conceding in the first half, but today we did not, and we got a clean sheet. So, I’m happy,” said Herentals coach Paul Benza.

Herentals’ victory saw them leapfrogging CAPS United to position seven on the log while Makepekepe dropped two places down to ninth position.

Elsewhere, Dynamos maintained its sixth spot on the log with a 1-0 away win against Hwange in a match played at the Colliery Stadium.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders overpowered fellow city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 while at Sakubva Stadium Manica Diamonds played a 0-0 draw against Tel One.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 19 Results

Saturday

FC Platinum 0- 0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Yadah 2 – 0 Bikita Minerals

Chicken Inn 2 – 0 Arenel Movers

Green Fuel 1- 1 Simba Bhora

Sunday

Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

Highlanders 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

CAPS United 0-1 Herentals