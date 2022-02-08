Caps United In Turmoil

Spread This News

By Newsday

PREMIERSHIP giants Caps United have been thrown into further turmoil after players staged a training boycott over unpaid salaries just days before the resumption of the league which had taken a break during the Africa Cup of Nations finals. The Green Machine only resumed training last week after players were promised that they would get their dues.

They were the last club to restart training with the rest of the topflight teams having hit the ground running soon after the Warriors exited the tournament.

Caps United only got down to business last week with players reportedly refusing to go to work over outstanding salaries and allowances.

This followed reports suggesting playing staff were owed three months salaries. However, the club management appeared to have doused the flames last week with part payments while balances were said to be on their way.

This gave hope that the club, which has been struggling to meet its financial obligations, was getting back on its feet. It, however, emerged yesterday that the players have rejected the part payments.

The players are also said to be unhappy some of the promises made by the club leadership have not been fulfilled.

Club president Farai Jere, who was in Cameroon at the weekend at the invitation by Caf, was not available to comment while vice-president Nhamo Tutsa was also not reachable. “The players are not training,” a close source said.

“The whole issue is centred on money. There is a feeling among playing staff that management has not fulfilled some of their promises and this has caused another stand-off,” added the source who requested anonymity.

Caps United failed to fulfil fixtures before the Afcon break as players went on strike over outstanding payments.

They have since lost a number of players who include key defenders Carlos Mavhurume and Brendon Mpofu to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos, respectively.

The club has, however, signed Devon Chafa and Dennis Dauda.