CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum make key administrative appointments

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

STRUGGLING Harare giants Caps United have appointed club legend Charlie Jones as their new chief executive officer (CEO) in a bid to restore sanity to the club’s administrative structures.

Makepekepe are currently enduring a dismal run of form with players threatening to boycott matches due to unpaid bonuses while other players have left the club due to its well documented financial challenges.

Recently, Caps United’s league match against Cranborne Bullets was nearly cancelled as players delayed reporting for duty at the National Sports Stadium, protesting against low salaries and unpaid winning bonuses from two games.

Now the club has moved to strengthen its administrative structures in an effort to attract sponsorship by roping in club legend Jones.

Jones was introduced to the players, technical team and club officials by club president Farai Jere at the training ground this Wednesday afternoon.

“We are here to introduce Charlie as our new chief executive officer, in line with our plan which we had before Covid-19,” Jere said.

“So we appointed a chief executive officer after a very rigorous exercise. There were so many people who were interested in this position and obviously we settled for one. We are very happy to say we managed to trace our roots and he is one of the yesteryear heroes that earned CAPS United the nickname of Cup Kings. He is here with us today and will take over the reins in the running of the club starting from today,” said Jere.

Jones played football at the top level when he turned out as a speedy right-winger for Makepekepe and the now-defunct Arcadia United.

The former Zifa aspiring president’s immediate task will be to bring sanity to Caps United, who have in recent months been plagued by battles between the players and the club leadership over unpaid salaries and bonuses.

The off-field problems have had a negative impact on the club’s performances. Caps have lost their last four successive matches, a run which has resulted in a slump to 11th position on the log on a paltry 17 points from 15 matches.

Jones’ appointment at Caps United came on the same day Ngezi Platinum Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars announced the appointment of unheralded Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the club’s new chief executive officer following the departure of Nyasha Kadenge last month.

Kadenge left the Mhondoro-Ngezi based side last month after five years, to pursue ‘personal interests’ according to a statement by the club.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the Club’s new chief executive officer.”

“Mrs Manwa takes over from Ms Nyasha Kadenge who left the club in April 2022. The Board and Club Executive are excited to welcome Yvonne on board and wish her well as she embarks on her new role at the Club. She will be key in heading the club’s secretariat, upholding the team culture, and ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the club as we seek to establish ourselves as a significant club locally, and on the continent.”

Ngezi Platinum currently sits sixth on the log standings with 24 points from 15 matches, seven behind log leaders Chicken Inn.