Caps United reduces squad size for 2019 season

By Leopold Munhende

Caps United president Farai Jere has revealed that his club will register 25 players for the upcoming season instead of the usual 30.

Jere said the club undertook a research recently and realised that the club’s technical team only needed about 20 players to compete in a full Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

“We conducted a research and realised that our technical team only needs 20 players to compete in a season; not the 30 we have always been registering.

“So as Caps United, we will be registering 20 senior players this season and five junior players as is required by the premier soccer league to make a squad of 25,” he said.

He was addressing representatives of newly promoted clubs in his capacity as premiership chairman at an induction workshop held in Harare Friday.

“We realised that our technical team’s starting 11 rarely changes hence the 20 players; it is only when you are in the champions’ league that we feel a coach might need a squad of up to 30 players.”

Jere said that the five junior players they will be registering had to be the best at their disposal as they also realised that they could not continue registering junior players who matured around 24 years and cannot make it into the first team at 18.

The PSL has a registration limit of 30 players per season which includes a compulsory five under 18 players as part of its developmental side.

The annual induction held for newly promoted sides before the beginning of every season was hosted by PSL with the aim to introduce the clubs to club licensing expectations, a requirement in the topflight.

The premiership is expected to kick-off on 30 March in what is expected to be an exciting season as corporate owned clubs dominate the league.

All the four sides who got promoted; TelOne FC, Mushowani Stars, Manica Diamonds and premier league returnees Hwange were represented.