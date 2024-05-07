CAPS United to establish women’s football team

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

CAPS United club president Farai Jere has revealed that his club is set to introduce a women’s football team as part of efforts to meet FIFA club licensing requirements.

Jere was speaking on the sidelines of the just-ended five-day junior football training camp held by his club in the capital.

“Gender equality is now a sensitive issue everywhere that is why you see that FIFA is pushing a lot to develop women’s football.

“So as a club we are set to introduce our women’s team soon, we have already finalized the name and in the coming days, we will flight adverts calling for players to come and join.

“Remember this is part of FIFA club requirements and as one of the big clubs in the country we do not want to be left behind,” said Jere.

According to FIFA club licensing, every professional men’s football team is mandated to have a women’s team competing within any stage of professional football ranks.

As part of pushing FIFA’s agenda, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2021 mandated that men’s teams can only compete in any CAF competition if they have an established female team running.

So far in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer league only six of the competing teams have female football teams, these are Dynamos, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum, Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs.