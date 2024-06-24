CAPS United wins against violent Chegutu Pirates

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WILLIAM Manondo’s brace was enough to give CAPS United three points against a violent Chegutu Pirates whom they beat 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium Sunday.

Manondo’s 66th-minute opening goal saw the game going on a standstill for 21 minutes before play resumed as Chegutu Pirates fans protested against the the referee’s decision to award the goal.

In protest, Zaire’s fans threw missiles on the pitch, a chaotic event which saw a few hooligans being arrested for the act before the game resumed.

Five minutes after resumption Chegutu Pirates equalized through Gift Mwinga, denying CAPS United goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga, a clean sheet.

Zaire almost walked away with a point, only to be stopped by Manondo who completed his brace in additional time.

Manondo is now on seven goals, one goal behind Bikita Minerals’ Evans Katema, who is leading the golden boot race with 8 goals.

Chegutu Pirates is with no doubt the most troublesome club this season. At the moment, the team has accrued a fine of US$10 000 which they must pay to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

CASTLE Lager PSL Match Day 16 results

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Dynamos

Green Fuel 1-0 Yadah

Highlanders 1-0 Hwange

Arenel Movers 1- 2 Telone

FC Platinum 1-0 Simba Bhora

Herentals 1-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chicken Inn

CAPS United 2-1 Chegutu Pirates