CAPS Utd back on top, Bosso stun Chicken Inn

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United set up an intriguing title race after moving back to the top of the log following a crucial 2-1 win over Triangle United at the National Sports Stadium in the highlight of Premier Soccer League’s midweek fixtures played on Wednesday.

Godwin Goriyati scored a stoppage time header to complete the turnaround for Makepekepe, who had looked set to lose the encounter when Timothy January had put Triangle ahead after converting a penalty in the 74th minute.

CAPS United however refused to give up after conceding late in the match as midfielder Ronald Chitiyo restored parity barely a minute later after heading in Phineas Bamusi’s cross.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw Goriyati then snatched a dramatic win for CAPS Utd in the stoppage time with a flashing header.

CAPS United’s stunning win, coupled with Chicken Inn’s 2-0 loss to Highlanders in a Bulawayo derby and FC Platinum’s failure to break down TelOne FC at home meant, the Darlington Dodo-coached side opened a three-point lead at the top of the log.

Makepekepe have now amassed 44 points from 24 matches while FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are three points adrift on 41 points. ZPC Kariba, who lost 1-0 away to Ngezi Platinum Stars are fourth on 40 points.

In other matches played on Wednesday Highlanders continued their resurgence after beating Chicken Inn 2-0 in a Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields Stadium.

The important win, their second under new coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh after the Chibuku Super Cup first round win over Dynamos last weekend took Bosso away from the relegation zone as they moved to 11th position with 31 points.

Brian Banda broke the deadlock barely a minute in the second half before inform striker Prince Dube doubled the lead with a brilliant effort eight minutes later.

At Rufaro Stadium, veteran striker Ralph Matema rolled back the years after scoring with a trademark bullet header in the fifth minute as ten-man Yadah held Dynamos to a one-all draw.

Yadah played the entire second half with 10-men after right back Willard Kalongonda was shown two yellow cards in two minutes just before the break.

The Walter Magaya-owned side held on to their lead until the 54th minute when Tawanda Macheke salvaged a point for Dynamos after bundling in a from a corner kick by Godknows Murwira.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Highlanders 2-0 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 1-1 Yadah, CAPS United 2-1 Triangle United, FC Platinum 0-0 TelOne, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chapungu 1-0 Hwange, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Harare City.