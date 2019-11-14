CAPS Utd back on top

CAPS United flew back to the top of the Castle PSL log after seeing off ZPC Kariba on Thursday afternoon

CAPS United (0) 2

ZPC Kariba (0) 1

SUPER-SUB Newman Sianchali emphasised his importance to CAPS United after scoring twice in the second half as the title chasing Harare giants came from a goal down to beat ZPC Kariba at Rufaro on Thursday.

The win ensured the Harare side regained top spot on the Premier Soccer League log.

Makepekepe went into the midweek encounter desperate to collect maximum points after dropping to third position following wins by Chicken Inn and FC Platinum on Wednesday.

The Green Machine got the match off to a solid start as they dominated proceedings for long periods in the first half but still went to the break trailing after ZPC Kariba scored against the run of play, courtesy of Jimu Gwara’s opener two minutes before the half hour mark.

To their credit, CAPS United kept on piling on the pressure in the second half and were eventually rewarded with the equaliser in the 67th minute from substitute Sianchali who had been on the pitch for only ten minutes after replacing Dominic Chungwa.

With CAPS United now firmly in control, ZPC Kariba’s hopes of salvaging a point from the match suffered a blow when defender Bornface Zuberi received a red card for a second bookable offence, following a crude challenge on Joel Ngodzo six minutes from full-time.

CAPS United took full advantage of the numerical advantage. They continued to pile pressure on the visiting side which was now seemingly content to settle for a share of the spoils.

The pressure finally yielded the winner for Makepekepe when Sianchali headed home a brilliant cross from Valentine Musarurwa’s cross, three minutes from full-time.

The win lifted CAPS United back to the top of the log on 54 points, dislodging Chicken Inn who had taken the top spot on Wednesday after beating Mushowani Stars.

Chicken Inn and FC Platinum are both on 52 points although the former boasts of a superior goal difference.