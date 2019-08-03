CAPS Utd, FC Platinum share spoils, as DeMbare held

By Sports Reporter

Champions FC Platinum’s stuttering run of form continued after they were held to a goalless draw by visiting CAPS United in a tense Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

After losing to Black Rhinos away in their last encounter, FC Platinum who were yet again without their head coach Norman Mapeza who is on a sick leave, were desperate to return to winning ways ahead of their CAF Champions clash against Malawian side Nyasa Bullets next weekend.

In the end, they were made to settle for a share of the spoils as Makepekepe put up a solid performance to revive their chances of challenging for top honours after last week’s defeat at home against Ngezi Platinum.

Saturday’s result means FC Platinum are now on 32 points from 17 matches, four ahead of fourth placed CAPS United while Black Rhinos are now in second on 30 points following their 2-0 win over Manica Diamonds at Vengere.

CAPS United dominated possession in the opening minutes but the home side soon took control of the match.

FC Platinum new signing Tawana Chikore had the first good chance after his well taken freekick from the edge of the box forced an acrobatic save from the visitors’ goalie Prosper Chigumba.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere, who recently returned from a stint in South Africa failed to convert on the rebound.

CAPS United’s first good chance of the first half came after the half hour mark when Dominic Chungwa failed to convert a golden opportunity inside the box.

Midfielder Ronald Chitiyo also had an opportunity to break the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when he came face of the FC Platinum goalkeeper before Rainsome Pavari’s well-timed interception saved the day for FC Platinum.

CAPS United drew into the match after the break, dominating possession and territory but failed to penetrate the hosts’ backline. Their only threatening effort came early in the period when Joel Ngodzo’s strike went to the hands of the keeper.

Meanwhile, in the other high profile encounter of the weekend, Harare giants Dynamos battled from a goal down to force a one-all draw against an inform Triangle side at Rufaro Stadium.

Triangle, who have now gone for eight matches without a defeat, broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark through brilliant volley from outside the box by midfielder Trevor Mavhunga.

Dynamos however showed character to find the equaliser five minutes from the break when midfielder Godknows Murwira’s free-kick took a deflection from Donald Dzvinyai before going into the Triangle net.

The visitors could have grabbed the lead again in the second half but Allan Tavarwisa’s header hit the post.

Meanwhile at Baobab, Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Harare City 2-0.

Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum 0-0 CAPS United, Dynamos 1-1 Triangle United, Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Harare City, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Hwange, Manica Diamonds 0-2 Black Rhinos, Herentals 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Wednesday: Highlanders v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Tel One v Chicken Inn (TBA)