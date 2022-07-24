Caps Utd in third successive draw, Bosso bounce back to winning ways

Spread This News

FADING Harare giants Caps United were held to their third successive draw by Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to remain just a point above the relegation zone.

The match ended goalless.

Makepekepe, who are enduring one of the worst seasons in their history have managed just five wins and eight draws in 22 matches this season are now on 23 points, a massive 24 adrift of log leaders FC Platinum.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side is just a point ahead of ZPC Kariba, who occupy the last of the four relegation spots while Manica Diamonds are in fourth position on 34 points from 22 matches.

While Caps United continued to sing the blues, there was some relief for Highlanders.

The Bulawayo giants returned to winning ways after securing a crucial 1-0 victory over cross town rivals Bulawayo City at Barbourfields.

Bosso were desperate to register a victory after succumbing to a shock 2-1 defeat away at bottom-placed Whawha last week.

The hosts scored with their first real chance of the match in the 11th minute when Lynoth Chikuhwa’s cross found Godfrey Makaruse, who side-footed the ball into an empty net.

Bosso held on to register their eighth win of the season which ensured they main in sixth place with 33 points while Bulawayo City are third from bottom on the log on 21 points.

Meanwhile in other matches played on Sunday Bulawayo Chiefs secured a comfortable 2-0 win against Tenax at Vengere in Rusape while Triangle United kept their top four hopes alive with a 1-0 win against Black Rhinos 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

Premier Soccer League Results and Fixtures

Friday: Herentals 0-0 Whawha

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Harare City, FC Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 0-3 Dynamos, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Sunday: Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City, CAPS United 0-0 Manica Diamonds, Triangle 1-0 Black Rhinos, Tenax 0-2 Bulawayo Chiefs