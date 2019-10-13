CAPS Utd retain five-point lead, Bosso continue revival

By Sports Reporter

Title-chasing CAPS United maintained their lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log with a vital win over Hwange at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Makepekepe went into the match needing a win to keep their title hopes alive after FC Platinum reduced their lead at the top of the log to two points following their 3-1 win against Yadah at Mandava on Saturday.

The Darlington Dodo-coached side however provided the perfect response for their fans after producing an identical 3-1 triumph over the coal-miners exactly 24 hours later.

The Harare giants never looked like losing this important tie as they went a goal ahead as early as the eighth minute after converting a penalty when Phineas Bhamusi was fouled inside the CAPS United penalty box.

Hwange are always a tough nut to crack and after threatening without luck on a few occasions they finally found the much-needed equaliser through Enerst Gwatima just before the half hour mark.

The visitors took full advantage following an injury to veteran defender Method Mwanjali to restore parity, but CAPS restored the lead on the stroke of half-time through Kelvin Ndebele whose long-range ball which looked like a cross beat the keeper.

CAPS Utd sealed their victory in the 76th minute when Ronald Chitiyo’s shot took a deflection on Felix Chindungwe’s foot on its way to the goal.

In the other high-profile encounter scheduled for match-day 26, Bulawayo giants Highlanders continued their resurgence after leaving it very late on their way to a 2-0 win over TelOne at Barbourfields.

The match looked destined for a goalless draw until the last five minutes when Brian Banda opened the scoring five minutes from full-time before in-form striker Prince Dube doubled the lead a minute from full-time as Bosso won the encounter 2-0.

Meanwhile, in the upset of the weekend, relegation haunted Bulawayo Chiefs eased their woes after beating Triangle United 2-0.

Arthur Masiiwa and Hugh Chikosa scored in the first half as Bulawayo City moved out of the drop zone to 15th place with 28 points from 26 matches.

Full Premier Soccer League results

Sunday: Highlanders 2-0 TelOne; CAPS United 3-1 Hwange; Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 Triangle United; Manica Diamonds 1-0 ZPC Kariba; Chapungu 1-1 Herentals

Saturday: Harare City 3-2 Mushowani Stars; Black Rhinos 0-0 Chicken Inn; FC Platinum 3-1 Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Dynamos