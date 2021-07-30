CAPS Utd Star Ishamel Wadi Joins SA Club

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

SOUTH African second tier club JDR Stars have secured the services of the highly rated CAPS United forward Ishmael Wadi after he impressed during a trial stint at the Pretoria-based club.

Wadi was one of the standout players for CAPS United in the group stages of the Chibuku Super Cup before the tournament was halted following a fresh ban of sporting activities in the country due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Despite being controversially overlooked for selection into the Warriors’ COSAFA Cup squad by Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, Wadi’s efforts were recognised after securing the move to South Africa.

The 28 year-old former Harare City player joins JDR Stars on a two-year contract with an option to extend for another season and is expected to spearhead the team’s quest for promotion to South Africa’s Dstv Premiership next season.

“I have signed Wadi from Caps United in Zimbabwe and there is a young striker as well from Aces Academy, Mandinyenya,” JDR boss JDR Nditsheni Nemasisi was quoted in the South African media on Thursday.

Wadi has been training with JDR for the last two weeks in Pretoria and reportedly impressed with his devastating pace, skill and eye for goal.

Meanwhile JDR Stars are finally set to complete the signing of Zimbabwean youth international Tapiwa Mandinyenya after being linked with a move for teen prodigy last year.

“There is a young striker coming as well from the Aces Youth Academy,” added Nemasisi.

“He [Mandinyenya] was with the Zimbabwe National U-20 squad. We wanted to sign him last year but couldn’t register him because he was still 17, so Fifa refused us to register him as you can only move to another country when you are 18 years.”

“These are the two major signings which I think will come in and really come (in trying to gain promotion to the DStv Premiership and with Mandinyenya, the paperwork and all the details will be finalised by Friday,” concluded The JDR chairman.

The 18-year-old attacker was part of the Young Warriors squad at the 2018 Cosafa Under-17 Championships.