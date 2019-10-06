CAPS Utd stretch lead, DeMbare held

CAPS United are five points clear of their rivals in the title race

By Sports Reporter

CAPS United took advantage of their rivals’ slip-up a day earlier through consolidating their top spot on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log following a 2-0 win over Mushowani Stars at Trojan Stadium on Sunday.

The victory ensured Makepekepe took their season tally to 47 points from 25 matches, five clear of second-placed Chicken Inn and third placed Platinum who are only separated by goal difference.

It was never going to be an easy away fixture for CAPS United as Mushowani had not lost at home this year and the visitors had to wait until the 25th minute when Kelvin Ndebele broke the deadlock.

Mushowani could have levelled the scores a few moments later but were denied by the upright post.

The hosts hit the woodwork again in the second half before CAPS United doubled their lead through a second goal in as many matches from Goodwin Goriyati with six minutes left on the clock.

Goriyati scored the winner in CAPS United’s 2-1 home win against Triangle on Wednesday.

At Rufaro Stadium, Dynamos settled for their fourth successive stalemate after being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Bulawayo Chiefs.

Just like they did against fellow relegation threatened Yadah in midweek, DeMbare started the game at a slow pace and were frustrated by a purposeful Bulawayo Chiefs.

Chiefs were desperately seeking a win after Yadah’s victory against Ngezi Platinum Stars pushed them further down the foot of the log.

After a lifeless show in the first half, the game needed a spark in the second period and Dynamos provided that with a goal, less than a minute after the restart.

Influential midfielder Godknows Murwira was the provider from the left as he picked out returning captain Edward Sadomba to guide it past the goalkeeper.

DeMbare’s lead however proved short-lived as Bulawayo Chiefs substitute Farawu Matere found the equaliser connecting Lucky Ndlela’s corner-kick just before the hour mark.

Meanwhile, in the other match played in Harare, Herentals scored a late goal to salvage a point against Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

In a dramatic contest which produced three penalties, Highlanders took the lead in the 17th minute through a spotkick by in-form striker Prince Dube.

After Bosso wasted some more opportunities to increase their lead, Herentals equalised from another spot-kick in the 88th minute and this time they scored through substitute Blessing Majarira.

Full results:

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 FC Platinum, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn 1-1 Chapungu

Sunday: TelOne 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Dynamos 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals 1-1 Highlanders, Hwange 0-0 Black Rhinos , Mushowani Stars 1-2 CAPS United, Triangle 3-1 Harare City